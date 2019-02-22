Here's How To Drink For Free In Honor Of National Margarita Day

The best kind of food holiday is one that includes free drinks on a Friday. That's why we're so excited about National Margarita Day, which is happening right now.
In honor of this most thrilling lime juice and tequila-filled holiday, several chains across the country are running very special margarita deals and some are even giving out margs for free. Take a look ahead to see where you can end your week with a discounted drink (or two) in honor of National Margarita Day.
Bahama Breeze:
In celebration of National Margarita Day, Bahama Breeze is offering classic margs for $2.22, in an ode to today's date.
Blue Goose Cantina:
All day today, Blue Goose Cantina is celebrating National Margarita Day with $3 margaritas.
Chuy's:
This Tex-Mex chain is celebrating its passion for margaritas with $1-off Top-Shelf Skinny Ritas. Chuy's is also featuring $1 floaters all day to dress up any margarita with customers' favorite tequila or orange liqueur.
Clinton Hall:
All locations of this NYC beer hall will be serving up two margaritas for the price of one today.
Condado Tacos:
On National Margarita Day, this taco chain is celebrating with $1-off customers' favorite flavor margaritas.
Ed's Lobster Bar:
This New York City spot is celebrating National Margarita Day with half-off classic, chili flake, and blueberry margaritas during happy hour.
El Bolero Cocina Mexicana:
Celebrate National Margarita Day at El Bolero with $5 margaritas all day long.
Hurricane Grill & Wings:
At this Florida-based chain, guests are invited to enjoy $3 margaritas all day long today.
Mad Mex:
House margarita specials today include 12-ounce margaritas for $3, 16-ounce margaritas for $5, and 22-ounce margaritas for $7.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant:
This North East chain will be serving margaritas for $6 including its original, strawberry, raspberry, ginger, peach, mango, and blue moon. It will also have $5 Hornitos shots today.
Margaritaville Restaurants:
Celebrate National Margarita Day here with specials like $3.99 traditional margaritas and $2 float Gran Gala.
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub:
Today, customers at The Nines can get classic House Cuervo Margarita for $4.99.
On the Border:
During its National Margarita Day event, On the Border is offering $4 1800 Gran 'Ritas and 99 cent Meltdowns.
PT's Taverns:
All 59 locations of PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold, and SG Bar in the Las Vegas Valley will celebrate National Margarita Day with $6 margaritas.
Tony Roma's:
In honor of National Margarita Day, this steakhouse chain is offering its classic "Romaritas" for $4. Additionally, "Premium Romarita" will be $2 off.
