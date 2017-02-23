Oprah has always done her part to take care of others. We watched as she gave away her favorite things for free on her talk show for 25 years, and these days, it looks like she's still sharing the love with co-star and friends.
As you probably already know because you almost definitely follow this goddess on social media, Oprah is currently in New Zealand filming A Wrinkle In Time. She's working on that with a few names your might recognize like Ava DuVernay, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling. After a lot of hard work and a ton of fun in New Zealand — again, see social media — filming finally wrapped yesterday, and the cast and crew celebrated with a margarita party. The margaritas at this wrap party were special, though, because they were mixed and served by Oprah herself and they looked damn delicious.
Oprah's co-stars posted Instagram photos of her behind the bar and raved in the captions about how amazing her margs were. Witherspoon wrote, "You gotta ? that @Oprah makes the BEST margarita!" And, Kaling said, "Don't usually drink margaritas on a week night but then again they're usually not Oprah-ritas." Seeing as Oprah always seems to be living her best life, we totally believe that she knows how to mix a mean margarita, and we're wondering how we can get a taste of one.
A Wrinkle In Time's director, Ava DuVernay chronicled Oprah's mixing process in an Instagram story, which just proves that she knows how to get the best footage. You can see a few of her clips in the video from ETOnline, below.
We truly didn't think it was possible for us to be any more obsessed with Oprah Winfrey. But, seeing her mixology skills totally proved us wrong.
