We Tried ALL The Margarita Mixes — Here Are The 5 Best

Like many other people, I was introduced to margarita mix in college. At the time, my friends and I would buy the cheapest tequila and margarita mix we could find, and proceeded to P-A-R-T-Y. Later on, working at a craft bar led me to prefer margaritas made from scratch, but sometimes I just don’t have the time (or the patience!) to squeeze limes all day and put together a “bespoke” marg.
Just in time for Cinco De Mayo, we decided to run an experiment: Three friends and I tasted all the margarita mixes available for under $10 at Whole Foods, Walmart, a local liquor store, and Publix, for a total of eight different varieties. Click through to see the top 5 winners from our extensive (hiccup!) taste test. Happy Cinco De Mayo!