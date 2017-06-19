Margaritas are deceptively simple — tequila, lime, and some orange liqueur — but there are about as many varieties as there are reasons to drink one. Do you want it frozen or on the rocks? Salt or sugar rim? Fruit-flavored or classic? While purists will argue that there's only one true way to drink one, we believe that part of the fun of the drink is the variety. Maybe sometimes you want a frozen blueberry margarita with a salt rim, other days, you go classic. And some days, you just want it all.
With that in mind, we've rounded up eight margarita recipes to match any mood. Just be careful— when they taste this good, it's easy to have one too many.