Celebrate National Pizza Day With These Tasty Deals

Pizza has gotten us through a lot. Those cheesy, saucy slices, whether hot or cold, have always been there for comfort. That's why we set aside one day every year to honor this most reliable of foods. Yes, today is National Pizza Day, and there are some amazing ways to celebrate. A few of our favorite pizza chains have made it easy for us to observe the holiday with deals, discounts, and freebies. You can get a large pizza with any three toppings from Domino's today for just $7.99. According to Consumerist, all you have to do is place an order for carryout with the coupon code 9174. If you're more of a Papa John's person, don't worry because the Papa's chain also has a deal going on. Enter the code 40PIZZA at checkout to get 40% off any regular-price pizza. This offer lasts until March 5, so you can keep the celebration going all month long. Now through February 16, you can get 30% your entire order from Pizza Hut, if you order using Amazon Alexa, QSR Magazine reports. If you don't have Alexa, enter the code TEOMED3T6 at checkout to get a medium three-topping pizza for just $6. The above discounts aren't actually being offered specifically in honor of the joyous pizza holiday. They just — very luckily — happen to be valid today, but there is a place that's giving out free slices solely for the sake of National Pizza Day. Use this coupon at Pilot Flying J to get a free slice anytime between now and February 12. You can print it out or just flash it from your phone screen at the register. Either way, you get a slice without paying a thing. We also suggest doing some research on your own to see if any of your favorite local pizza joints are offering deals today. It's the least you can do to pay homage to the holiest and happiest food, pizza.
Advertisement