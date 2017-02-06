Of all the national food days out there (and there are a ton), the holiest of all is approaching. Please ready yourselves for this Thursday February, 9th — because y'all, it's National Pizza Day. NPD is a momentous time where cheesy, crusty, tomato-y lovers all across the nation join together in spirit and celebrate. It will be a day filled with ordering (need ideas?), worshiping, and consuming of the all mighty pizza pie. And it will be glorious. But before that momentous time comes, we have a few days left to get geared up.
So in honor of our foodie D-Day (Dairy Day, too much?), we have scavenged the world wide web for the absolute best in 'za-gear. Because you're going to want to be decked out in cheesy pizza swag while you consume your cheesy pizza — it makes perfect sense. And for those of you out there who happen to hate this beloved and self-proclaimed food group, you can always pick up some gifts for the pie enthusiasts in your life.