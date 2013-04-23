The Hamburglar, Picasso, Edie Sedgwick, Edith A. Miller...no, we're not playing a game of Celebrity, but rather, it's a cast of characters who understand the power of a striped shirt. Swinging both sweet and spicy, classic and modern, girly and tomboyish — depending on your mood — the striped shirt is one of those mind-bogglingly versatile pieces that any wardrobe would be worse off without.
For Edith A. Miller's latest fall '13 lookbook, she extended her classic line of soft-but-substantive striped shirts and dresses to shorts, colorblocked tops, jumpers, and turtlenecks...in camo patterns, too, which speaks to how much the stripes maestro believes in the adaptability of camouflage. Check out the full lookbook ahead, and start thinking about adding your name to the Striped Roster.