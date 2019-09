If you're into eye-catching, playful designs — and we're not just talking a hint of color and print every now and then, we mean cartoons, vibrant graphics, and oversized emoji — designer Mira Mikati might just become your new best friend. But don't mistake her for someone who creates novelty pieces. In fact, she's just as adored for her impeccably tailored ready-to-wear as she is for the vivid patterns and slogans that adorn them.Owner of Beirut-based luxury boutique Plum Concept , Mikati began her eponymous line a few years ago, born from a capsule collection she designed in 2014 for French heritage brand Façonnable . After an overwhelming response to the limited-edition collaboration, she expanded her brand into a full collection that now has global reach. But doing that ain't easy. Below, Mikati opens up about just how she did it."It totally does. My home is quite minimal, with neutral colors to bear the colorful and happy art, the vivid flowers, and the bits and pieces hunted on my various travels. My collections have minimal and simple shapes to bear the different embroideries, prints, and inspiration. Both worlds are all about the balance and right dosage to create a good harmony."