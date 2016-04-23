You started out as a buyer. Did that role give you extra insight as a designer?

"I still buy for Plum, which helps me a lot as a designer. Firstly, it constantly opens my eyes to what’s going on everywhere. Secondly, it gives me that balance between the real world of the consumer and the need from a buyer's point of view, together with the dream and the fantasy from a designer’s perspective."



Who would you love to see in your pieces? How would you describe the Mira Mikati girl?

"A girl that likes to have fun, dares to wear color, who likes to be different, and doesn't take life too seriously. I love seeing young girls wearing my pieces and am always happily surprised to see older women wearing them, as well. It would be such a dream to have Iris Apfel wear something one day."

