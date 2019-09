If you're into eye-catching, playful designs – and we're not just talking a bit of colour and print – we mean cartoons, vibrant graphics and oversized emojis, Mira Mikati is the perfect brand for you. But don't mistake Mira for a novelty designer – she's just as adored for her beautifully tailored ready-to-wear pieces as she is for the vivid patterns and slogans that adorn them.The owner of luxury Beirut boutique Plum Concept , Mira started her eponymous line a few years ago, borne from a capsule collection designed for French heritage brand Façonnable in 2014. After an overwhelming response to that limited-edition collaboration, Mira has now expanded her brand from a capsule into a full collection with a global reach.We caught up with Mira at her colourful abode to discuss the rapid growth of her brand and inspiration for SS16.It totally does. My home is quite minimal with neutral colours to bear the colourful and happy art, the vivid flowers and the bits and pieces hunted on my various travels. My collections have minimal and simple shapes to bear the different embroideries, prints and inspiration of my travels. Both worlds are all about the balance and right dosage to create a good harmony.