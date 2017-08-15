14 Sweater Weather Picks To Make The End Of Summer That Much Easier

Sweater weather is an annual rite of passage we basically count down the days to after months of heat and humidity. The idea that there's a piece clothing that's comfy enough to slouch on our couch in and cool enough to be a dressed-up part of our daily uniform is an underrated blessing. But we're not just talking about any old sweater you have lying around. The real crème de la crème of the knitwear we're eyeing adds more dimension than just muted neutrals — they're about packing in as many striped colors as we can.