We're willing to bet that you already have fall's biggest trend in your arsenal: stripes. While the pattern, in all of its wildly different iterations, is nothing new, the ridiculously cool ways in which we'll be wearing it this season certainly are. That said, we've partnered with INC International Concepts, created for Macy's to show off just how we'll be rocking stripes this fall. Think: mod black-and-white flared trousers, bell-sleeve sweaters with one single statement stripe, and elegant wrap dresses swept up in dramatically different diagonals. Ready to create your own custom lineup? Swipe right for 10 striped pieces of all sorts.
Advertisement