Our love for Macedonian-born designer Risto Bimbiloski is anything but fleeting. And the looks from his latest collection keep the embers burning strong. A master of prints, Bimbiloski was inspired by Formula One racing cars. The wares feature patterns and shapes that are both futuristic-chic and high-octane abstract, with colors ready for the race track (think rich motor-oil mustards).
Not to mention, the silhouettes are just as eye-catching. While they could have been your basic bomber jackets, button-ups, and crewnecks, the Bimbiloski shape is elevated — more elaborate and even a little inflated. Boxy and almost armor-like, the tops surprisingly flatter without enveloping the body — perfect for any girl-on-the-go who values comfort. Now, accelerate your fall wardrobe planning with this heart-pumping collection.