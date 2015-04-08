Skip navigation!
Fitness
Work Out Without Stressing Out (& Add To Your Gym Wardrobe)
Apr 8, 2015
Home
5 Tips That Make Moving In With Someone Easier Than Ever
Feb 14, 2015
Shopping
Win Party-Perfect Style For The Cold
Feb 9, 2015
Shopping
5 Perfect Valentine's Day Outfits (& Your Chance To Win Them)
Valentine's Day is a celebration of love. Sure, it's something of a Hallmark holiday wrought with overblown expectations, but whether you're making a love
Shopping
Win An Aspen Ski Weekend — & Slopes-Worthy Sunglasses To Match
You already know Steven Alan as the ultimate source for modern lifestyle essentials. Not only does the brand stock the best mix of up-and-coming and
Shopping
The Ultimate Holiday-Party Outfit Guide — Plus A $2,000 Spree
Club Monaco is kind of our secret sartorial weapon; keep-forever staples and stepped-up, modern looks — what's not to like? It's exactly those fancier
Shopping
13 Killer Designer Bags You Could Win For FREE
Forget about the Bluefly you thought you knew — the site has undergone a decidedly designer makeover. Aside from stocking all the go-to clothes and
Trends
Fashion's Latest Tech Is WAY Beyond 3-D Prints
Convinced that fashion technology is just about weird-looking spaceman products that your Silicon Valley friends can't stop talking about, but none of
Designer Collaborations
It's Happening: Steven Alan X Dr. Scholl's
Now that “ugly,” comfort-first shoes are the new normal (or, rather, the new normcore), we’ve been reintroduced to brands that haven't been in our
Designers
This Lookbook Is Something To Behold
“Aquascapism” sounds like just the kind of thing we need right now, what with late-March snow drizzles and the general unwanted remnants of winter.
New York
This Faculty List Is Like A Who's Who Of Brooklyn Designers
Your creative muscles need just as much of a stretch as, well, your muscle muscles. And, taking a class can be an excellent way to get in that artistic
Lookbooks
BonLook Makes Your Granny's Glasses Chains Cool Again
Practically any trend from the past can be ripe for a comeback, even if some people think it's ugly or straight-up bizarre. It may take years, but
Shopping
4 Stores We Love But Can't Shop (& Their U.S.-Shipping Matches)
In this day and age, where delivery drones are mostly a real thing and not a sci-fi invention, you’d be hard-pressed to find a shop somewhere around the
Home
This Avocado-Shaped Bowl Is The Year's Most Delicious Gift
You know that thing where you try to “plant” your avocado pit in water (suspended by the requisite toothpicks) in the hopes that in a few short
Designers
Veer Is Reinventing Menswear — For Women
Yes, it seems like a new e-boutique opens up shop nearly every week — which is a great thing! — but after a while, they can all kind of blend together
Shopping
19 American Brands We're Proud To Own
When it comes to ethical consumption, there are many factors to consider. Of course, you make sure your earthy tunic is made of 100% certified organic
Lookbooks
Mad For Plaid: This Lonely Hearts Lookbook Vamps Up The Classic P...
Plaid may be fall's go-to print, but it's not exactly a revolutionary choice. While it's always welcome on warm winter wear and, well, anything else, the
Designers
Sretsis' Whimsical, Gothic Collection Sets Our Hearts Aflutter
To say that we obsess over most new collections would not be an overstatement. But, when we find something that really suits our fancy, you can bet this
Politics
Why You Should Care About Clothing Consciousness
Confused by all the chatter that surrounds “ethical,” “sustainable” and “conscious” fashion? You’re not alone. That’s mostly because
Entertainment
How To Be Funny, Courtesy Of Comedy's Brightest Stars
If you enjoy the sweet release of laughter (and really, who doesn't?), you’re going to want to get your tickets for Bentzen Ball. Organized by nightlife
Indie Designers
Meet Tiro Tiro: The Out-Of-Portland Line You Probably Already Know
Meet Tiro Tiro, a new accessories line out of Portland. Actually, by “meet” we really mean reacquaint. See, one of our fave little indie lines, Stone
Lookbooks
Zara Shows Big Retailers How The Lookbook Game Is Done
When a big-name retailer comes out with a truly inspiring and cool lookbook, our eyes really perk up. Take Zara’s latest, for example. The Spanish
Washington DC
The Pro's Guide To Exploring Georgia Avenue
When it comes to cool yet under-explored destinations, Georgia Avenue NW pretty much takes the cake. A major thoroughfare that connects Maryland and the
Indie Designers
Building Block Crafts Heirlooms For The City-Cool Set
Does the aesthetic descriptor “American heritage” get you down? The phrase (and its corresponding look), though noble and cool, is getting as played
Fashion
This All-Knit Collection Is Not Your Granny's Handiwork
Knitting’s been in with the fashion set for a while now — hello Wool and the Gang! — so it’s not exactly surprising that stylish, contemporary
Designers
Karen Walker Takes On The Weather, Everybody Wins
New Zealand designer Karen Walker is kind of a fashion powerhouse — and for good reason. Her clothes are tailor-made for in-the-know city girls, her
Green Fashion
These So-Cute Vegan Shoes Are Made By Good Guys, Literally
A French brand making vegan shoes with a name that could have only been dreamed up by notorious animal-rights crusader (and um, legendary crooner)
Designers
Coolest Use Of Instagram Ever: In God We Trust's Collection Preview
Our love for Brooklyn design heavyweight In God We Trust (@ingodwetrustnyc) knows no bounds –– we’re as much in awe of the brand’s quirky
Designers
Relive Undergrad Art Dreams With The New Founders & Followers Loo...
The lookbooks that we fawn over here at Refinery tend to come from the fashion houses themselves — and for good reason. There's usually an insightful
Shopping
Phoenix Masters Both Sound & Style With Its Sweet Band Merch
You know the deal with band gear: You go to the concert of your favorite band, you float on cloud nine through the entire show, and then run to the merch
