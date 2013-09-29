Meet Tiro Tiro, a new accessories line out of Portland. Actually, by “meet” we really mean reacquaint. See, one of our fave little indie lines, Stone & Honey, went ahead and got a new (fiesty!) name and logo — and they’ve got a new collection to boot. Forma Nueva, as the new line’s called, brings back some of S&H’s signatures — geometric shapes, beautifully colored thread — and transforms it into something that’s both familiar and totally new.
As if we didn’t already have a crush on designer Teresa Robinson’s simple-yet-special designs, Forma Nueva’s putting us over the edge. Everything’s pretty killer, but we’re particularly into the cuffs (open and bracketed by bronze circles) and the probably-not-but-still-maybe cat-ear stacking rings; the pendent necklaces are to-die-for, too.
The lookbook itself is not too shabby either: all those plants and that dreamy natural light! It’s giving us major apartment inspo/envy. Something tells us it won’t be long until Tiro Tiro’s your #1 accessories crush, too.