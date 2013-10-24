To say that we obsess over most new collections would not be an overstatement. But, when we find something that really suits our fancy, you can bet this love becomes all-consuming. Now, meet our latest preoccupation: Sretsis. The fall '13 line spans pretty much every persona you could ever want to embody — sharply tailored power broker, Alice in her own Wonderland, Dolce & Gabbana straight from the runway — all carrying a special, extra little something.
Sretsis went with a kind of goth fairy-tale theme for this collection — think 3-D, whimsical butterfly appliqués, mild religious iconography, and flowers galore. These decorate all sorts of silhouettes: from pantsuits to frilly dresses, knee-skimming colorblocked capes, and translucent jackets. Even tights get the Sretsis treatment, with a smattering of the aforementioned winged beauties that actually glow in the dark. Sweet, slightly gothic, and totally wearable in a sorta cutesy costume way. Yes, we’ll take one of everything, thanks.