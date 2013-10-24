Story from The Latest

Sretsis’ Whimsical, Gothic Collection Sets Our Hearts Aflutter

Alison Baitz
To say that we obsess over most new collections would not be an overstatement. But, when we find something that really suits our fancy, you can bet this love becomes all-consuming. Now, meet our latest preoccupation: Sretsis. The fall '13 line spans pretty much every persona you could ever want to embody — sharply tailored power broker, Alice in her own Wonderland, Dolce & Gabbana straight from the runway — all carrying a special, extra little something.
Sretsis went with a kind of goth fairy-tale theme for this collection — think 3-D, whimsical butterfly appliqués, mild religious iconography, and flowers galore. These decorate all sorts of silhouettes: from pantsuits to frilly dresses, knee-skimming colorblocked capes, and translucent jackets. Even tights get the Sretsis treatment, with a smattering of the aforementioned winged beauties that actually glow in the dark. Sweet, slightly gothic, and totally wearable in a sorta cutesy costume way. Yes, we’ll take one of everything, thanks.

