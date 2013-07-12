We may be in the very thick of summer right now, but we’ve already got an eye toward fall. It’s a natural reaction when we come across amazing upcoming lookbooks, like the latest from Maison Kitsuné.
The French music/fashion empire has always been about a certain look: American prep as reinterpreted and reworked by the stellar French-Japanese design duo behind the label. And, fall '13 is no different with killer fox-graphic sweaters and ‘60s pop-star separates for the ladies, classic suits, and even a bright, yellow cardigan for the dudes.
The lookbook itself — starring Japanese/American model Kiko Mizuhara and French actor Niels Schneider, shot all around Tokyo — has us ready for a fun urban tryst, where goofing around at public laundromats and playing hide-and-seek in a picturesque stairwell seems like a plan worthy of date night.