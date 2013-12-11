The design duo makes planters cast from real fruit: horned melons, cantaloupes, and — naturally — avocados. Perfect for holding that fledgling fruit plant — or, more realistically, your jewelry, your keys, errant puzzle pieces, and tokens from the bar/arcade — the colorful ceramics are even more desirable once you take a gander at that price point. Yep, you can nab these cuties for just $20. The only thing we like better than attractive ways to bring the outdoors in are accessible ways to do it, too. Chen Chen & Kai Williams meets both criteria in a totally appeeling way.