Knitting’s been in with the fashion set for a while now — hello Wool and the Gang! — so it’s not exactly surprising that stylish, contemporary knitwear is experiencing a resurgence. And, Berlin-based brand Maiami should be considered the leader of the new knit wave. The brand’s championing a unisex homespun look that manages to embody both a traditional, country feel and a city-cool sensibility. And, with its fall collection, the European brand’s managing to seriously up the covet factor of its wares.