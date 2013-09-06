Knitting’s been in with the fashion set for a while now — hello Wool and the Gang! — so it’s not exactly surprising that stylish, contemporary knitwear is experiencing a resurgence. And, Berlin-based brand Maiami should be considered the leader of the new knit wave. The brand’s championing a unisex homespun look that manages to embody both a traditional, country feel and a city-cool sensibility. And, with its fall collection, the European brand’s managing to seriously up the covet factor of its wares.
You’ll find the usual must-have thick woolen knits — solids and stripes in rad, retro color combos — but it’s gotten a bit more playful for fall '13, with a distinct ‘70s twist. Need something to wear with that witchy Saint Laurent-recalling hat you picked up? Maiami’s got you covered with knit bell-bottoms (and a matching knee-skimming cardi). There’s also a midi-length belted cardigan and a butterfly sweater to go with the heeled wooden clogs and retro denim you’re itching to pull out of storage. Chunky knit simplicity with a Euro-cool retro edge? Maiami’s cornered the market.