Plaid may be fall's go-to print, but it's not exactly a revolutionary choice. While it's always welcome on warm winter wear and, well, anything else, the trusty pattern is a look you might start to underestimate. That’s why we’re glad we stumbled upon New Zealand label Lonely Heart’s fall collection — the lookbook has us rethinking plaid for new, dressed-up possibilities. And, though the pattern is featured on only two styles, it feels like the centerpiece of a tight collection: In a blue/yellow print on sheer fabric, plaid feels not only updated but also — dare we say it — fancier. On a short-sleeved button-down and maxi skirt, the print looks fresh, in a “why didn’t we think of this before?” kind of way.
Lonely Hearts rounded out the collection with an up-to-there dress (or tunic, if you’re feeling conservative) and other great prints (such as cheetah on translucent and opaque fabrics — for a dress and a moto-inspired jacket, respectively). Small but sweet, this is a collection that’s more killer, less filler.