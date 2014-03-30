“Aquascapism” sounds like just the kind of thing we need right now, what with late-March snow drizzles and the general unwanted remnants of winter. Thankfully, U.K. shoe brand Miista, which has named its latest lookbook just that, always seems to anticipate our needs. Merging a distinct seapunk feel and the “under the sea” prom decor of our minimal dreams, the brand’s latest lookbook is giving us some serious inspiration for spring dressing.
In addition to the forward-thinking architectural bent that Miista shoes usually have, it's also embracing the ‘90s-esque ugly shoe trend, with plenty of wide straps and thick soles to keep your inner Clarissa Darling happy as a clam. The style cues we’re stealing? Pastel, scallop-edged socks paired with heeled booties. And, we'll be softening our new Miista shoes by wearing 'em with clothes that have a distinct arts-and-crafts feel (like bleachy overalls). Recreate the looks with a trip to your local crafts store (maybe not Hobby Lobby?) and don’t forget to load up on hair gel for the slicked-back coiffs. We are all about this modern mermaid look.