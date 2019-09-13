Story from Color Blocking

Forget Pantone, These Are The Colors Making The Biggest Splash At NYFW

Eliza Huber
Whoever said fashion girls only wear black obviously hasn't seen the streets of New York over the last four days. At New York Fashion Week, style enthusiasts stepped out in hot pink, soft yellow, highlighter orange or electric blue, not a black garment in sight.
Look through any street style gallery from this season and you’ll find an endless source of colorful outfit inspiration. From lime green dickies to monochrome yellow suits, NYFW is essentially a Pinterest color search — but IRL. So, to help you get the most out of NYFW this season, we've highlighted (ha!) the brightest shades and softest hues that you should be trying right now.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Orange

It shouldn't surprise anyone that orange is #1 on this list... after all, it. is. everywhere. From neon hues to creamsicle shades, anyone who's anyone wore at least one orange-infused look during NYFW.
Caroline Caro Daur
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Mecca James-Williams wearing a Leset top, Nikki Chasin skirt, Alfeya Valrina bag and Camper shoes
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Turquoise

For the first time in years, NYFW has gone almost entirely rain free (day 1 doesn't count). To mark the rare occasion, show attendees are thanking Mother Nature by bringing out their best sky blue shades.

Chrissy Rutherford wearing a Silvia Tcherassi dress, Anine Bing boots, and a Hayward Luxury bag.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Thora Valdimars
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Wearing Converse.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Sandra Sauceda
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Lime Green

The slime watch continues, with dozens of fashion girls opting for the popular shade throughout NYFW. From dickies to bowler shirts, these looks prove that lime green will always win out, no matter the shape it takes.

Hannah Baxter
Photo" Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Reese Blutstein (left), Molly Blutstein (middle) & Courtney Trop (right) wearing a Sies Marjan dress.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Sofie Valkiers wearing a Tibi dickie.
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Stephanie Broek
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Hot Pink

Millennials wearing pink isn't exactly a new concept, but of late, it isn't the bubbly, pastel shade that we've grown accustomed to seeing. Instead, street stylers are opting for a deeper, brighter shade that when caught on film, looks like a million bucks.

Lauren Eggertsen
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Naomi Elizée
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Alyssa Coscarelli (left), Jen Wonders (middle) & guest (right).
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Hannah Baxter wearing Adieu shoes.
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.

Yellow

We've been seeing yellow rise to color stardom ever since someone trademarked the term "Gen Z Yellow" back in what? 2017? But from the looks of it, it's taken until fall 2019 for it to hit peak popularity.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Emili Sindlev
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Alyssa Coscarelli (right) & Lauren Caruso (left) wearing a Frankie Shop suit.
Aemilia Madden (left) wearing a Maison Margiela knit top, a Alejandra Alonso Rojas skirt and a Staud bag & Chrissy Rutherford (right).
