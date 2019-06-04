Hailey Bieber Is Finally Wearing A Wedding Band — & It's Subtle As Hell

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s top secret NYC nuptials back in September have been old news for a while now, but there’s new buzz around their second round at the altar. After three different sets of Save the Date cards were sent out and revoked, we can't help but wonder if we’ll ever get the chance to see the iconic couple walk down the aisle (for real this time). Add to that the fact that the duo never actually exchanged rings (and that Bieber walked the Met Gala pink carpet sans Justin), and we’re even more curious about whether an official wedding ceremony is on the books for these two.
But after the duo subtly debuted matching wedding bands this week, all our doubts were put to rest. Enough about them, though, it's the rings that really matter. After lots of zooming and far too much time spent on Reddit, we've come to the conclusion that the Biebers made their nuptials official to the public with a classic choice: two simple, silver wedding bands. Justin's recent Instagram photo shows his as being slightly bigger and more show-y, where Hailey went with a dainty design that pairs perfectly with the light pink engagement ring she debuted at the Met Gala (casual).
So in honor of the happy couple finally giving us some wedding bell news, we've rounded up 15 subtle wedding bands that the new Mrs. Bieber would surely approve of.
