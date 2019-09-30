The couple is already legally married, but Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding already looks like the most romantic event of the year. In fact, the couple is making sure their wedding will be infused with Nicholas Sparks-level romance. Clues suggest that the pair's wedding events may be themed after the iconic Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams movie The Notebook.
The Biebers proved they were channeling Noah and Allie with their wedding plans when they literally screened The Notebook outside for their family and friends, according to TMZ. Not only did the Biebers host the film at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, they also set up the grounds to look like a carnival. It was at a carnival where Noah woos Allie for the first time. (Let’s just temporarily table the fact that dangling oneself from a ferris wheel in order to convince a girl to go on a date with you is super problematic, okay?)
In addition to the carnival, TMZ reports that the couple also hosted a water gun fight after midnight. Maybe we’re grasping at straws here, but is it possible that this water gun situation was inspired by The Notebook’s steamy kiss in the rain?! Whether guests made out after getting soaked is unknown at this time.
The location of the Bieber wedding should have tipped us all off. Neither Justin nor Hailey are from South Carolina, yet their nuptial celebration was scheduled there. The Notebook takes place on Seabrook Island in South Carolina. Earlier this week, the Biebers even took a boat ride to their rehearsal dinner, according to People. Another Noah and Allie moment, or just convenient transportation?
It would make sense that Justin would want a wedding to channel The Notebook: He told James Corden on Carpool Karaoke in 2015 that the film is one of his favorites.
It’s possible that Justin and Hailey feel a certain connection to the relationship between Allie and Noah. In The Notebook, Allie and Noah have a whirlwind romance, before splitting up. Years later, the two reunite, get married, and start a family. Justin and Hailey dated for a short time years earlier, before finding their way back to one another in 2018.
Their wedding day may seem like a big deal, but much like Allie and Noah, Justin and Hailey are reportedly pretty confident in their love story.
"They aren't nervous. They are so comfortable and have never been more sure about anything. It's really just a celebration of their love in front of family and friends," a source told E! News. "They've been waiting for this day for a long time and they are just excited it's finally here. They are both very relaxed and not stressed at all."
Justin confirmed as much with a silly throwback pic of him and his in-laws.
Stay tuned to find out if Hailey's vows include "If you're a Bieber, I'm a Bieber."
