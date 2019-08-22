Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Is In A Surprising Location

It's all (finally) happening. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have sent out the save-the-dates for their long-awaited wedding after three other attempts to plan the ceremony, including a postponement. Luckily, we don't actually have to wait that long, because the comic book-inspired save-the-dates reveal that it's all going down on September 30 in...South Carolina?
This is an unlikely choice for the couple. It would make more sense for them to hold the special ceremony somewhere like Canada to pay homage to the singer's roots, or perhaps some tropical island for a celebrity-filled vacation. However, it seems the two just share a fondness for the area.
TMZ also reports that party planner Mindy Weiss is in charge of the celebration. She's a celebrity favorite, having worked with the Kardashians, Ellen DeGeneres, and Katy Perry. According to her portfolio, the LA and NYC-based planner has an affinity for weddings, throwing them in the Malibu mountains and on the Brooklyn waterfront.
Although the ceremony is still to come, the Biebers have spent much of married life fending off pregnancy rumors — but also stoking them.
"I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own," Baldwin told Vogue Arabia back in November. "I would say now that’s a closer reality."
After all, there are currently more pressing questions to ask such as: what celebs were lucky enough to receive this save-the-date and, crucially, can I be a plus-one?
