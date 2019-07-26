Hailey & Justin Bieber Won't Stop Talking About Having A Baby On Instagram

Many of over 8 million people who liked who liked Kylie Jenner's recent Instagram pictures of little Stormi may have started picking out paint colors for their own imaginary baby rooms, but nobody means it more than Hailey Bieber. The 22-year-old, who married 25-year-old Justin Bieber last year, left a comment that has everyone wondering if she's about to welcome a mini-me into the world, and it's not the first time the couple's enthusiasm has sparked baby rumors.
"We took our baby on an adventure yesterday," Jenner captioned a slideshow of Stormi pics, which included a video of the little one with father Travis Scott. "Ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time."
Seriously, please watch the pat on the back:
It got to Hailey, too, because she soon commented, "please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 she’s the sweetest."
This could be written off as just a cute comment, were it not for the fact that Justin posted something similar a couple weeks ago.
"Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates," he captioned a pic of the couple, making sure to add, "not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"
Justin may have said no rush, but the two have frequently toyed with teased the public when it comes to a possible pregnancy. On April 1, they pranked the world with fake pregnancy announcement and sonogram that ended up prompting some backlash from those who viewed it as insensitive to people struggling with infertility.
Still, for people who don't want to have a baby yet, they sure do talk about it a lot!
Listen, we get it. The couple is still in that "honeymoon" phase (technically, they haven't even had a wedding yet), meaning it's kind of impossible not to dream about the future. However, these two keep giving me a heart attack — and one day, it'll be three.
