Kylie Jenner Is Instagramming A Legend: Stormi Is On Tour

For many families, vacations include trips to, say, Disneyland. For Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and baby Stormi, their vacation involves rap concerts all over the country. That’s right, little baby Stormi is following her dad on his Astroworld Tour, and Jenner is there to capture the cuteness.
Stormi appeared onstage at Scott’s kickoff show in Baltimore, MD, but don’t worry — she wasn’t startled by the noise. In her Instagram Stories, Jenner showed off proud dad Scott as he carried nine-month-old Stormi on his shoulders at Royal Farms Arena while it was empty. It’s unclear if Scott was rehearsing in the arena before the show began, but thousands of fans would soon gather to cheer him on. In the video, Scott can be seen showing Stormi the production center, with several lit monitors controlling the show. Soundchecking: the newest family fun activity.
Complex reports that the set includes real amusement park rides. As in, there was a ferris wheel and roller coaster that people could actually ride onstage. In Jenner’s videos, fireworks also erupted from the roof, which seems slightly terrifying. Stormi may not be going to Disneyland just yet, but she can still enjoy the fun of an amusement park and fireworks with her ultra-cool parents.
Travis Scott performing on a roller coaster ?? pic.twitter.com/m6QN3GJuhM— TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE ? (@YamzInTheTrap) November 9, 2018
If you’re in the path of the Astroworld tour, don’t forget to score some Kylie Cosmetics: Jenner has crafted exclusive lip kits that you can only get at the merch table. We’ll see you in line.
kylie’s idea to sell lipkits at the astroworld tour merch stands is the reason she’s a billionaire pic.twitter.com/SoPUORah0M— ?. (@radiativejustin) November 8, 2018
