Kylie Jenner Is Instagramming A Legend: Stormi Is On Tour

Stormi appeared onstage at Scott’s kickoff show in Baltimore, MD, but don’t worry — she wasn’t startled by the noise. In her Instagram Stories, Jenner showed off proud dad Scott as he carried nine-month-old Stormi on his shoulders at Royal Farms Arena while it was empty. It’s unclear if Scott was rehearsing in the arena before the show began, but thousands of fans would soon gather to cheer him on. In the video, Scott can be seen showing Stormi the production center, with several lit monitors controlling the show. Soundchecking: the newest family fun activity.