It’s never been cheap to gain access to the most magical place on earth, but over the weekend, admission prices got even more expensive. It was recently announced that one-day tickets to Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL have increased in price by anywhere from $2 to $7, depending on which park you’re spending the day at.
If you're looking to bop around Cinderella's Castle for the day, you'll need to know how much it costs to get into the Magic Kingdom first. An adult value ticket will noW cost $109, a $2 increase. Up $4, regular Magic Kingdom ticket are going for $119. Peak day tickets increased $5 to $129. One-day tickets to any of the other Walt Disney World parks including Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and the Animal Kingdom, have also seen a price increase. Value and peak day tickets are both up $3 to $102 and $122, respectively, while regular one-day tickets are up $7 to $114.
Unfortunately, Disney fans planning day trips aren't the only ones who will have to pay more. Annual pass prices to Disney World are also increasing. Silver Passes will now cost $439; Gold Passes, $589; and Platinum passes, $729.
About the pricing changes that occurred over the weekend, Andrea Finger, a Disney Spokeswoman, told Refinery29, "We know how important making memories at Disney theme parks is to families and we will continue to evolve our pricing in a way that gives families a range of options to meet their budget and helps better spread attendance throughout the year so they can make the most of every visit." As part of its efforts to "spread attendance throughout the year," Disney says it will be extending pre-published, date-specific pricing to multi-day tickets later this year.
If you're wondering how prices might be affected for entry into Disneyland over on the West Coast, there's some good news and some bad news. You see, unlike at Disney World, not all the tickets are getting more expensive. A value one-day parkhopper pass now costs $10 less and will cash in at $147. That's an exciting chang, but Disneyland has also implemented the biggest price increase of any park in California or Florida. Peak one-day, one park tickets and peak one-day parkhopper tickets are both increasing in price by $11.
Clearly, there are many different changes, and they vary by park and by pass type. To be on the safe side, make sure to consult the various parks' websites before planning your next Disney visit. Once you have all the information, you can decided if the newly instated prices change how you feel about trying all those secret menu items.
