Disney is a global mega-brand complete with magical theme parks, magical memories, and even more magical food. Although we are long past the days of heading to the crowded parks with the sole purpose of meeting a real princess or purchasing a coveted Tinker Bell doll, we're certainly not above hitting them up as "mature" adults. Except, now, we'll have the singular purpose of chowing down on the legendary secret-snack lineup (okay, and maybe riding Space mountain repeatedly, but not right after we eat).
Disney might be known first and foremost for its princesses, but in recent years the parks' unique food offerings have started to gain traction online. (Remember these Star Wars churros and these adorable mochi?) Numerous social media accounts are even dedicated to posting photos of the the latest, most Instagrammable offerings. And just like so many cult-favorite chains have their own secret menu hacks, so does Disney.
When we first discovered the existence of Disney's mysterious edible offerings (through the Instagram hashtag #disneysecretmenu), we were majorly enchanted. There are already enough character-themed regular menu items to last across various visits to the parks, but there's something extra enticing about going off-menu. The shimmering promise of a still partially uncovered secretive snack lineup? That was enough to get us planning a trip to the nearest location.
Ahead, we rounded up ten off-menu options that have been discovered thus far — ranging from rainbow-layered drinks to over-stuffed burritos, ice cream nachos, mac n' chile bread bowls, and much more.