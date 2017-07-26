The 10 Most Instagrammable Foods At Disney Parks

Disney parks have a reputation for being the happiest places on earth. The magic has a lot to do with the rides, of course, not to mention meeting many of our favorite characters and explore immersive worlds, from fictional worlds far, far away to countries around the world at Epcot.
But one of the things about visiting Disney that truly makes us happy? The food. Sure, most of it is delicious, but this is Disney — "delicious" is only half the equation. They also look amazing, too. Which of course, makes you obligated by the rules of the internet (if not any binding legal code) to snap a shot and post it on Instagram for your friends to drool over and double-tap.
And while it's nearly impossible to keep track of every gorgeous snack, dessert, and Mickey shaped goody, we've scoured Instagram for the most photo-worthy foods. Is your favorite on the list?