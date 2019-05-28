Hailey & Justin Bieber Are Reportedly Postponing Their Wedding

Hailey and Justin Bieber are slowing things down a bit — but let's not jump to any conclusions. The newlyweds, who secretly married last fall, are reportedly postponing their wedding plans while Justin continues to focus on wellness, an unnamed source told People.
"Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready, the source said. "The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy." The source added that, for now, Bieber is at his best when he takes things day by day. "It's when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure," the insider said.
For months, Bieber has been opening up on social media about his experiences with depression, alcohol, and sex. "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot," he wrote in an Instagram post in March. "Just feeling super disconnected and weird."
Later, Bieber posted an emotional message explaining that he was taking time off from making an album so that he could repair "some of the deep rooted issues" he has and devote his energy to his family.
Over the past year, Bieber has sought therapy, treatment, and religion to help him cope with addiction and depression; he's also leaned on his wife. "Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day," he captioned an Instagram post of Hailey in Paris. "You have walked hand in hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy."
View this post on Instagram
Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE Its getting dark to dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me The smell of camomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in. Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!
It is also not the first time the Biebers have postponed their wedding (in fact, they've pushed out the date three times before). Still, sources have told outlets like TMZ that the pair are busy working on the wedding plans, including the location and bridal party.
