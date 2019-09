Is Justin Bieber's New Song About Hailey?

The singer dropped his newest collaboration with British crooner Ed Sheeran , "I Don't Care," and it's a light, rhythmic pop song that will likely be a summer staple. The lyrics themselves seem to be an ode to Sheeran and Bieber's new wives, Cherry Seaborn and Hailey Baldwin , respectively. "Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah / All the bad things disappear / Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody / I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah," they sing in the chorus.