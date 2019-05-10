Is Justin Bieber's New Song About Hailey?

Justin Bieber may currently be a rather polarizing figure due to some questionable friendships, random social media outbursts, and O.C. surfer-meets-Chad Kroeger aesthetic, but there are two things that are abundantly clear: the singer can still deliver an earworm, and he really loves his wife.
The singer dropped his newest collaboration with British crooner Ed Sheeran, "I Don't Care," and it's a light, rhythmic pop song that will likely be a summer staple. The lyrics themselves seem to be an ode to Sheeran and Bieber's new wives, Cherry Seaborn and Hailey Baldwin, respectively. "Cause I don't care when I'm with my baby, yeah / All the bad things disappear / Yeah, you're making me feel like maybe I am somebody / I can deal with the bad nights when I'm with my baby, yeah," they sing in the chorus.
Advertisement
Bieber posted the lyrics to his Instagram, with the caption "Me and @teddysphotos. It's out now. I don't care" under which his wife commented "Wooohooo," referencing the whistling "woos" of the song's chorus.
The song's message of not caring about blocking out everything except for the person you love is fitting for Bieber, who recently found himself in the middle of controversy when he took to social media to defend his friend, Chris Brown. He was also criticized for lip-syncing during his set on stage with Ariana Grande during Coachella. But even though that part of his life is messy, apparently he doesn't care, as long as Hailey Bieber is beside him.
Bieber also announced during Coachella that new music would be on its way. This single is part of a string of collaborations and features he's dropped during the four years since his last album, Purpose.
Advertisement