Hailey Baldwin Skipped The Oscars To Get A Tiny New Tattoo

Of all the major gemstones spotted on a certain red carpet tonight (where did Gaga get her jewels, the Titanic?), there's one serious diamond you may have missed. We're talking about a sparkler in the form of fresh ink on Hailey Bieber's neck, as revealed in a casual Instagram post dropped by celebrity tattooist JonBoy.
Though the design, a diamond rendering, is as delicate as they come, it's bound to draw loads of speculation from fans. For starters, the piece looks suspiciously similar to one of Justin Bieber’s own: a diamond of the same design (albeit much larger) placed on his forearm. Did Hailey get her version to match his?
Then there’s the rumor that the two had gotten couples tattoos back in November. As Hailey’s teeny diamond is so easily covered with, say, a bright-pink turtleneck, or hair worn down, this design could be something that was penned months ago or more.
As of now, the model hasn’t commented on the tattoo or the meaning behind it. For his part, JonBoy (who has created many of Justin Bieber’s tattoos as well) is also staying relatively mum on the topic (he captioned the post with a simple diamond emoji). What we do know for sure: In the Baldwin-Bieber fam, diamonds really are forever.
