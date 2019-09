Hailey Baldwin's Beauty Evolution, From Teen Belieber To Actual Fiancée Of Bieber

Hailey Baldwin, however, is one of the few celebrities we can think of who's had a genuinely down-to-earth transformation story. As a celebrity offspring, it was practically written in the stars that Baldwin would be in the spotlight. But look back at Baldwin in the year 2011, and you'll find she was actually a lot like us — and not just because she was practically manifesting her destiny with now-fiancé Justin Bieber on Twitter . Trendy highlights we all begged our mothers to pay for, a self tan à la Jergens lotion, embarrassingly bright headbands likely from Claire's or Limited Too... it all checks out.