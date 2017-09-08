Kendall Jenner Always Does These 5 Things — & No One Has Noticed

What we know to be true about Kendall Jenner: She's a sought-after model, her BFF is Gigi Hadid, and, in terms of beauty, she's the least Kardashian-looking member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. While Khloè is setting hair trends and Kim and Kylie have love for glam makeup — heck, they even created their own lines — Kendall doesn't do much by way of drastic new cuts or contour tutorials.
Occasionally, we'll see Kendall with a heavily-lined eye or an elaborate updo, but she tends to keep it pretty simple. While it’s easy to attribute her signature, fresh faced look to the luck of the gene pool, she actually has a few super-subtle hair and makeup secrets that she pulls out on the regular — and they're as minimal and chic as she is.
Ahead, check out the five beauty tricks and techniques that make Kendall look like she's not even trying — because we know she is.