The $5 Heat Protectant Khloé Kardashian's Hairstylist Swears By

"Everyone that I work with takes such good care of their hair. They'll sleep in hair masks and do hot oil treatments, they take vitamins, and they really understand that their image is part of their job, so they take it very seriously. You're not going to have healthy hair unless you do the work yourself. I recommend the Olly gummies daily; Undeniable Beauty is my favourite for hair because it has Argan oil and biotin, so it really helps the hair to grow in strong, healthy, and shiny."