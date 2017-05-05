3.3 million people tune in to Mario Dedivanovic's Instagram feed every day for makeup ideas, lustworthy product flat lays, and sneak peeks at the prettiest red carpet looks — from Kim Kardashian to Gabrielle Union. But who are among the 1,404 people he follows for inspiration? Well, wouldn't you like to know?
Hot off our last round with hairstylist Jen Atkin, we asked Mario to share the top 20 makeup feeds he's loving right now. "These makeup artists are a mix of up-and-comers who are ones to watch, and others whose creative work inspires me," he told Refinery29.
Click through our slideshow for Mario's picks and get ready to hit the 'follow' button. Then say goodbye to the rest of your weekend, because these accounts will send you down a serious Instagram makeup rabbit hole. Happy scrolling!