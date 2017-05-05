"I see all the Instagram photos and, basically, I did not want it [her palette with BECCA] to look like those girls who just look silver. And listen, I'm all for a slay queen, but I don't think you have to say 'slay queen' just because you're a silver zorbot. I don't know what a zorbot is. But, I think people should look beautiful and natural and glowy and nice. But I'm over that look. I think that look is done. I'm tired of the silver cheekbone. I'm tired of the silver nose."