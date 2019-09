Anyone who follows Chrissy Teigen on Twitter knows the model has never been one to bite her tongue — especially if Donald Trump or Piers Morgan are involved. She's as real as it gets in Hollywood , and we adore her for it. So, when we got the chance to get the scoop on her new Glow Face Palette with BECCA Cosmetics, we figured we'd also be getting some great beauty gossip and stories, too. (After all, this is a woman who got in a drunk fight with a set of extensions.