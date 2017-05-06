Anyone who follows Chrissy Teigen on Twitter knows the model has never been one to bite her tongue — especially if Donald Trump or Piers Morgan are involved. She's as real as it gets in Hollywood, and we adore her for it. So, when we got the chance to get the scoop on her new Glow Face Palette with BECCA Cosmetics, we figured we'd also be getting some great beauty gossip and stories, too. (After all, this is a woman who got in a drunk fight with a set of extensions.)
We weren't wrong. Teigen has an opinion on everything, from Instagram trends — "I'm fucking over strobing," she told us — to showering. Here's what we learned:
She's tired of the highlighters you can see from space.
"I see all the Instagram photos and, basically, I did not want it [her palette with BECCA] to look like those girls who just look silver. And listen, I'm all for a slay queen, but I don't think you have to say 'slay queen' just because you're a silver zorbot. I don't know what a zorbot is. But, I think people should look beautiful and natural and glowy and nice. But I'm over that look. I think that look is done. I'm tired of the silver cheekbone. I'm tired of the silver nose."
Taking off her makeup before bed is not mandatory.
"I never ever in my life have washed my face at nighttime. Can I not say that? I go to bed and never wash my face at nighttime. I shower in the morning, and yeah. If that. If even shower."
Her go-to DIY look: mascara, concealer, and thigh-high boots.
Basically, a great eyelash curler, which I'm in dire need of. I do a Lancôme mascara. I like NARS concealer. A big fucking hat and thigh-highs. As long as you wear thigh-highs, no one cares about your makeup. They're like, 'She goes to dinner in hot thigh highs.' Not, 'Look at her crooked makeup.'"
Her makeup inspiration is a fellow celeb.
"Jessica Alba. Anyone Mary [Phillips] does. I feel like they look natural, beautiful, young, and fresh."
She got liposuction and doesn't care what you think.
"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."
Reported by Lexy Lebsack, West Coast senior beauty editor.
