5 Drugstore Dry Shampoos Celeb Hairstylists Actually Use

One of the most practical hair products available today, dry shampoo transforms flat or dirty strands from dull and lifeless to fresh and volumized — no water needed. But, of course, you already knew that. How do we know? Because dry shampoo has exploded into the beauty scene over the past few years with countless options hitting shelves at every price point imaginable.
The only downside? Almost every drugstore brand has concocted its own formula, which makes it hard to know which not-so-expensive dry shampoos actually work. (That is, unless you want to test 'em out in the pharmacy and risk getting escorted out by security.)
Fret not, shower-avoiding friends, because we tapped A-list celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook to test dozens of under-$10 dry shampoos with her tried-and-true technique. Think: An arm test, smell test, and moisture test, before a formula even makes its way onto a head of hair. Spoiler alert: She uncovered some outstanding formulas that get rid of grease and oil from roots while leaving stands revived and smelling fresh.
Watch Brook narrow down the selection, and shop her favorites, ahead.