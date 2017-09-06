The £5.50 Heat Protectant Khloé Kardashian's Hairstylist Swears By

Even with all the self-trained, Insta-famous beauty stars of today, many hairstylists and makeup artists still find success the old fashioned way: By working your ass off as an assistant until you finally earn your big break.
That's the case for hairstylist Justine Marjan, whose Instagram is littered with every major celeb in the beauty game. (Read: Shay Mitchell, Kerry Washington, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, and the better half of the Kardashians crew.) How'd she get them all on her roster? Blood, sweat, and hell of a lot of hair gummies.
After working in a salon for eight years in her hometown of Santa Barbara, Marjan packed her bags for L.A. and starting assisting celeb stylists. Perseverance paid off and she found a permanent home under Jen Atkin's wing (yes, of Kardashian and Ouai hair fame), worked as an editor for Atkin's site, Mane Addicts, inked ambassador deals with TRESemmé and Olly gummy vitamins, and finally went solo last year.
As it goes when you're working in Kardashian-land, our sit-down interview comes on the heels of yet another viral tidbit: Khloé revealing that she’s worn a weave for years. "There's less of a stigma with hair extensions and weaves now, and people are a lot more open with what they do," Marjan explains, as the reason Khloé opened up now. Shocking? Not so much, but there's more: Marjan confirms that it’s far more common than non-industry folks might think.
In fact, Marjan says that stars even use the trick when trying a new colour, like platinum. So, in theory, a lot of newly-blonde celebs might have only bleached sections at their hairline and part, then secured the rest of their natural hair under their platinum weave. “Tricks of the trade,” Marjan says with a smile. ”A lot of girls that you wouldn't think do this all the time...”
Check out more revealing secrets from our conversation, including the raddest haircuts to get now and the products you'll need to style them, below.
Faking New Cuts & Colours
“Khloé loves to experiments with her hair. She's not afraid to try new things, but she always wants something sexy, that's her signature.
"She switches it up between short and long a lot, [so] she'll braid up her long hair and then [a stylist will] sew in a short weave. When your hair is braided up, it's not being heat damaged from styling; it's just tucked away and healthy. Then afterwards you take it out and your hair has grown an inch!
“It's also a good trick for blondes, because you braid away the hair, and then only dye the [hair] where the hairline is and around your face, and you don't have to keep coloring the rest of it until you take your weave out, which could be months."
The Products She Uses Most On Khloé
“Khloe is really known for her bouncy, signature wave, but right now she has a super cute, blunt cut that Jen [Atkin] did, and we've been styling it super straight. I use the Tresemme Repair and Protect Spray. It's a smoothing spray and heat protectant, and then I'll blow-dry it straight with a nozzle attachment, then I use the cool shot button to seal it in.
"Next, I’ll just hit the ends with the ghd Platinum flat iron. At the ends, I'll use a little bit of the Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel on flyaways and the bumble and Bumble dry finish spray for the voluminous look, because she still likes to look voluminous, even though it's straight. If it needs shine, I'll use the bumble and Bumble dry oil spray. When it comes to hairspray, I've been using R+Co Vicious firm hold — it doesn't get crispy, but it gives it a lot of hold."
Fall's Coolest Cuts To Get Now
"Women are having such an empowered moment, so I think a lot of people feel inspired to cut their hair short and feel confident with who they are. A little bit shorter in the back was in last year, but now we're seeing more squared off and even all the way around. It depends on the person's face shape and what would suit them best, but I like a blunt, jaw-length cut, or just a little bit longer, something middle parted, ‘90s-inspired, and super clean.
“We'll see more fringe for fall; bangs and even micro-bangs. As far as cuts go, I hope it keeps getting shorter, like the 90’s when the Lisa Evangelista pixie was it. Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne — it’s coming back.”
On The Importance Of Hair Health
"Everyone that I work with takes such good care of their hair. They'll sleep in hair masks and do hot oil treatments, they take vitamins, and they really understand that their image is part of their job, so they take it very seriously. You're not going to have healthy hair unless you do the work yourself. I recommend the Olly gummies daily; Undeniable Beauty is my favourite for hair because it has Argan oil and biotin, so it really helps the hair to grow in strong, healthy, and shiny."
