Beyoncé Took Blue Ivy To Target Because She's Just A Normal Mom

Beyoncé made a surprise trip to Target with Blue Ivy and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and the internet can't get over it.
While everyone who saw the famous singer in the store remained calm, the internet collectively hyperventilated from excitement.
Bey popped into a Target in San Clemente, California. She could have easily sent an assistant to run the errand for her, but who would pass up a trip to Target? Not us, and not Beyoncé. Like any well-known celebrity, it's nearly impossible to go out without being recognized. It was only a matter of time before someone spotted her. Other than a pair of sunglasses, she made no attempt to disguise herself, and why should she? She's Beyoncé and we love her.
The Twitter reactions are exactly what you would expect: shock, awe, amazement, and hilarity.
"They would've found my body laid out on aisle 7," one fan tweeted as they caught a glimpse of Beyoncé on video. "My two favorite things: Target and Beyoncé," tweeted another.
One user who missed out on the sighting bemoaned the fact that they can't even find their family in Target while others found Beyoncé.
They would’ve found my body laid out on aisle 7. #Beyonce #Target pic.twitter.com/bWVFnzvdGY— Pierre (@DebonairPierre) December 7, 2017
Bitch I can’t even find my damn family when I’m in Target and you found Beyoncé . https://t.co/nR4s3Xmro9— JARED (@JMoore428) December 7, 2017
It’s not everyday you see @Beyonce at target ?? pic.twitter.com/3nI8bVqONh— taylor ? (@MsTaylorOlivia) December 7, 2017
MY two favorite things: @Target and @Beyonce ?? pic.twitter.com/0xQxeEiCTI— Alexia (@pinkapple94) December 7, 2017
Others commented on how they would have reacted if they had seen the great Queen Bey in person. "If I ever saw Beyoncé casually in Target, I'd probably pass out before I even had the opportunity to reach my phone," one wrote. To be honest, we would probably react the same way.
If I ever saw Beyoncé casually in Target, I’d probably pass out before I even had the opportunity to reach for my phone. pic.twitter.com/0MCb8ymwH7— bjd (@brianajanelle) December 7, 2017
Imagine just casually seeing Beyoncé at Target... pic.twitter.com/vMzJrBpI9c— ♚ (@RakiaSantana) December 7, 2017
She ran up on Beyoncé in Target & didn’t get choke slammed by Julius? Blessings on blessings.— ??「Hikikomori」 (@chaddodadz) December 7, 2017
This isn't the first time that Beyoncé has made a surprise trip to Target. According to Madam Noir, the singer was seen playing with a Batman mask with friends at the store in 2013. In 2011, her visit to a Target in Harlem caused nothing short of pandemonium.
We also wonder if each time she only went in there for one thing and came out with a cartful of things she only sort of needed but mostly wanted?
