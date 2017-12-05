Target just gets it. From the $5 wine (that tastes way better than it sounds) to the new Chip and Joanna Gaines home collection that's rustic chic on a budget, we're always impressed with the mix of stylish and affordable items to fill our red carts to the brim with.
The beauty selection is no different — and it only seems to get better each time we check back. This holiday season, the section might've outdone itself with its gifting options. There's the most festive face mask you've ever seen (another $5 wonder), a $6 shampoo that smells like frosted sugar cookies, a cool-dad shaving kit that won't break the bank, and the prettiest floral body oil $8 can buy.
Ahead, check out the best beauty gifts Target has on shelves — all for under $15. Because you shouldn't have to worry about maxing out your credit card just to show your bestie, mom, dad, dog walker, doorman, co-worker, and oh my god the shopping list is long how much you appreciate them.