Ulta Has The Cutest — & Most Budget-Friendly — Holiday Gift Sets

December is here, which means the Chrismukkah countdown clock is going to start ticking down a lot faster. While both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have swiftly come and gone, our lists are far from fully checked off.
But don't sweat it, because whether you still need a small something for your S.O.'s mom whom you've never met, your teenage sister who's in her "difficult" phase, or the co-worker you drew for Secret Santa, there's a one-stop shop you can hit for the gift set that's exactly what you're looking for (even if you don't know what that is yet). It's the mecca of beauty with everything from a $3 Gingerbread warming brighting face mask that sounds good enough to eat to the makeup-lover's dream NARS lipstick set (valued at twice as much as it's on sale for) — and it's called Ulta Beauty.
Click ahead to check out 20 holiday products from Ulta that make the perfect presents for your people.