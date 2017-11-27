15 Holiday Gifts Loaded With The Ultimate Beauty Swag

Advent calendars are how adults cheat the gift-giving system. Instead of trying to figure out what your second cousin's girlfriend would want for the holiday, there's a beautifully wrapped box loaded with a variety of products she's bound to love. And for the ones receiving the gift? You now have an excuse to open presents before the actual holiday. But unlike those childhood options housing pieces of chocolate behind its doors, these advent calendars shouldn't give you a stomach ache if you open too many.
The appeal of the beauty countdown calendar is this: Instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars for full-sized products, these offer up sample-sized options for a fraction of the price. So whether you're shopping for a beauty novice who can't tell the difference between a serum and a facial oil, or a total expert who's looking to explore one of their favorite brands, there's probably an advent calendar for it.
Check ahead for our favorites this holiday season. But make sure you snag one before December 1 so you don't miss out on the daily beauty swag. Or, you know, open it all at once — to each their own.