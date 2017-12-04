11 Beauty Gifts So Pretty You Won't Believe The Price

The twins from The Shining, the suspenseful music in Jaws — these are the things that would scare most people. In real life, however, there's not much else quite as terrifying as getting a "low balance" alert from your bank during the holidays. And while it's easy to pretend that this time of year isn't entirely about gifts, that's all part of the fun of the season. The good news? Some of the best beauty options can be found at the drugstore.
As it turns out, there are plenty of affordable retailers holding some of the holidays' greatest treasures. We're talking sheet masks, all-in-one makeup kits, and massive nail polish sets that'll last years for even the biggest manicure fiend — all for under $50.
Click ahead to check out the prettiest drugstore buys of the season.