When Riverdale's Lili Reinhart hit the American Music Awards red carpet with a killer smoky eye and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink channeled Mad Max with her undone waves — we had to know exactly how to recreate it. (Keeping our fingers crossed, of course, that the answer doesn't come with the Stella McCartney price tag.) Luckily, it turns out that last night's beauty looks are actually really easy to copy — and won't cost you a fortune, either.
Most stars walked the AMAs red carpet with simple hairstyles and classic makeup... straight from the drugstore. That's right: The majority of the products used for the awards show are less than $15. Click ahead to see what affordable beauty buys everyone from Selena Gomez to Heidi Klum used last night, and let us know in the comments which ones are your favorites.