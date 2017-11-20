15 AMAs Red Carpet Looks That Shut. It. Down.

There's nothing quite like an awards show red carpet to make us temporarily forget about whatever's going on in the real world. And judging by past years, the American Music Awards will deliver on all the things that make posting up in front of your TV for five or so hours on a Sunday evening worth it — We want drama! We want innovation! We want to ask why? We want to say YES! This time around, the event is being hosted by our forever favorite Tracee Ellis Ross, who has so much style that she can convince us that those crazy Balenciaga dad sneakers are actually the coolest thing ever. As if that wasn't enough, her mother Diana Ross (maybe you've heard of her?) is getting a lifetime achievement award, and she always brings it (remember when she bounced Lil Kim's boob at the VMAs?)
Just when we thought we couldn't get any more divas in one room, we're about to take several seats because the night promises performances by Christina Aguilera — paying homage to Whitney Houston (screams!) — Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez. *Extreme Stefon Voice*: This night has everything. But before we get to all of that, we have to first fan over the night's best dressed. Here's a little outfit inspiration to get you through the rest of the week.