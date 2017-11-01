Back in August, Target announced it had released a line of $5 budget wines. With wine sales soaring, especially among millennials, it seemed like a natural move from the retailer to move into the growing space. But how would the new budget wines stack up against other retailers already specializing in cheap wine?
To put it to the test, we compared the Target wines to similarly-priced bottles from Aldi and Trader Joe's. And, this since this was five dollar wine, we didn't include the infamous Two Buck Chuck in our tasting. Instead, all the wines we tried ranged from $4.49 to $8.99. While wine experts often advise going at least a few dollars up to the $12-15 range to really make a difference in flavor, sometimes, you're on a budget and gotta make it work for less.
Ahead, how Target stacks up against its budget competition – and which bottles you should invest in.