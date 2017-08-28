Target Just Launched An Entire Line Of $5 Wines

Target is the store that has everything we need. It also has many things we don't necessarily need, yet we end up with them at the checkout line anyway. The store just rolled out a whole line of new products you might want, but don't worry, with these, you won't t have to feel bad about placing them in your cart because they each come at an extremely reasonable price. Today, Target announced that it would soon release a whole line of wines and each bottle will cost just $5.
On September 3, customers will begin seeing a new brand of wine on Target's shelves. It's called California Roots, and it will have five different bottles under the name. Among the five California Roots wines are two red and three whites, and in Target's announcement of the new label, it also published a description and suggested pairings for each wine.
First, there's a Chardonnay, which has flavors of tropical fruit and pairs well with a cheese plate and fresh bread, basically the perfect after-work pick-me-up. Next in California Roots' lineup is a Pinot Grigio. This one, too, boasts tropical fruit flavors, as well as notes of fresh citrus. Target suggests drinking it with a salad or fish dinner. The last of the whites is a Moscato, whose flavors include peach and melon and can be enjoyed with even more fruit like berries.
As for Target's new red wines, it's got a Cabernet Sauvignon that has cherry flavors and oaky hints. This one pairs well with juicy steak and sounds like it's going to become our go-to once the weather cools down. Last but certainly not least since they're all the same price is California Roots' Red Blend. This one is also full of cherry and berry flavors, but it's also got some spiciness to it and goes well with grilled veggies.
Starting September 3, there will be one more thing to make our shopping trips to Target worthwhile. As for all the unnecessary stuff you'll also pick up while grabbing some bottles of California Roots, well the cheap wine should at least help ease your guilt.
