Many of us can relate to the experience of going into Target with every intention of buying just the essentials, only to leave with things we definitely didn't need — like several new bottles of nail polish, a romper we swear we'll figure out how to style at some point, or even a piece of furniture we actually have no space for. Due to that strange shopping trance that seems to come over us every time we pass through those red automatic doors, we often end up feeling guilty over the unnecessary purchases. This new rosé could very well end up in your shopping cart even though it was never on your shopping list — because, hello, rosé — but we don't think it will cause buyer's remorse. Overall, this wine is perfectly fine, especially since it only costs $5.